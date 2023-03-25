Cuttack: Senior citizens visit Orissa High Court

Cuttack: In a bid to bring people closer to judiciary, the High Court of Orissa has adopted various citizen-centric initiatives in last two years. Its premises were already opened for children and many school children as well as visually challenged and hearing and speech impaired children have visited the High Court.

On 25th March, 2023 a new chapter was written with the visit of senior citizens. On 25th March, 2023, senior citizens from an Old Age Home of Isani Berhampur, Nischintakoili run by the Association for Social Reconstructive Activities (ASRA), Cuttack visited the High Court of Orissa along with Museum of Justice and Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA). The High Court officials explained various aspects of judicial functioning to the senior citizens.

Advocates Mr. Iswar Mohanty and Aurolina Pal interacted with them and they were elated being present in the Chief Justice’s Courts and Chambers in the Heritage Building and the New Building of the Court and knowing about Former Chief Justices and Judges.

The senior citizens were mostly octogenarians. They visited the newly inaugurated Museum of Justice where the Registrar (Records) and the Museum officials explained about the importance of artefacts displayed there as well as the evolution of justice system. They also visited the Aain Seva Bhawan which houses the office of Odisha State Legal Services Authority where they were told about the Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR) mechanism and its contribution in redressal of the grievances of poor litigants.

At Aain Seva Bhawan the senior citizens interacted with Justice Gourishankar Satapathy who told them about their rights under various laws and their right to get free legal-aid as senior citizens. Responding to the legal problems shared by the senior citizens, Justice Satapathy assured them that the OSLSA would take prompt steps for redressal of their legal problems and asked the Member Secretary, OSLSA to depute the panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers to visit their Old Age Home to collect relevant information.

Arranging visit of the senior citizens to the High Court can be seen as another step forward by the High Court towards the weaker sections of the society.