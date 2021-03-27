Cuttack: The doctors at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha have successfully performed a rare surgery on Saturday.

As per reports, doctors of the Clinical Hematology department at the SCB Medical successfully performed allogeneic bone marrow transplantation today.

Allogeneic bone marrow transplantation is a procedure in which a patient receives healthy stem cells (blood-forming cells) to replace his/ her own stem cells that have been destroyed by treatment with radiation or high doses of chemotherapy.

It is to be noted that since 2014 autologous bone marrow transplantations are being done in SCB. As of now, as many as 85 autologous bone marrow transplantations have been done at SCB. The State Govt has borne cost of all these surgeries.

An autologous bone marrow transplant uses healthy blood stem cells from your own body to replace your diseased or damaged bone marrow.

However, today, for the first time allogeneic bone marrow transplantation was performed here successfully.

Abhiram Jena of Bedhapal in Dhenkanal district of Odisha was affected with blood cancer since 2017. Since rare surgery like allogeneic bone marrow transplantation was not being done in Odisha and the family was not financially sound to get him operated out of the State, his mother and sister were in great sorrow.

Abhiram had lost his father during childhood. He has only his mother and younger sister left in the family. After knowing about possibility of the rare surgery at SCB, they contacted the hospital. Prof RK Jena of SCB took charge of the surgery. With authorization from the State government the surgery was performed today. His sister‘s bone marrow was transplanted into the body of Abhiram.

Abhiram’s mother and sister have conveyed their gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha government for this surgery. This was conducted free of cost.

Since, with the initiative of the Government of Odisha allogeneic bone marrow transplantation have been started in Odisha, it can be hoped that more blood cancer, thalassemia and sickle cell patients will be benefited in the coming days.