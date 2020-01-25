Cuttack SCB Hospital Expansion Project: CM Approves Rehabilitation, Resettlement Package

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the rehabilitation and resettlement package for people and commercial units, who will be affected due to the expansion project of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

As per the approved package, land of people will be acquired and compensation will be provided under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

“Each affected family will be provided Rs 50,000 and will be allowed to construct their own houses on their expenses for a temporary period at the land belonging to the Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) and district administration said a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The CMC and the administration will make all arrangements for transport of articles of people for their relocation and provide foods to the affected families for a period of eight days.

The District administration will provide an assistance of Rs 1 lakh for relocation of religious institutions and clubs.

The vendors including fish traders who are registered with CMC will get Rs 1 lakh assistance and they will be rehabilitated in appropriate vending zones on priority basis.

The State government will compensate the people, who have built shops at their own land, under the Land Acquisition Act. The civic body authorities will bear transport expenses of the affected shopkeepers by paying them Rs 1 lakh in two phases.

For unauthorised shops, the government will pay Rs 30,000 to the affected vendors and the street vendors will receive Rs 20,000 each for relocation.

The government employees, who will vacate official quarters, will be entitled to get house rent and assistance for 12 months or till allotment of new quarters. As per the package, a class IV employee will get an assistance of Rs 5,000 per month, Rs 7,500 for Class III, Rs 10,000 for Class II and Rs 12,500 for Class 1 officials.

The move was taken in view of transforming the SCB Medical College and Hospital into a World Class institution in the state.