Cuttack SCB Child Theft : 4 Nurses Gets Show-Cause Notice

Cuttack: Four nurse gets show cause notice who were on duty on that day when a newborn baby girl was allegedly stolen from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Monday

As per reports, a woman from Chandanpur in Puri had given birth to twins at the premier government hospital. But one of the twins developed jaundice after which the baby was shifted to SNCU for treatment from where it is said to have been stolen.

” Today at 12 pm one of the new born girl baby was taken to the ICU for providing light as she was suffering from jaundice. When i went for admission and gave the pass to the security. He informed that the child was returned back and then it went missing” informed father Tofan Jena.

Following complaints, the SCB authorities are scanning the CCTV footage of the cameras.

The parents of the baby girl have registered a complaint regarding the whole incident at the SCB Medical police outpost. On being informed, the police have started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, there have been many cases seen as newly-born children being stolen from the SCB Hospital premises. Now people should be aware of these baby abductors and stay alert.