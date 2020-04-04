Cuttack helpline number during shutdown

Cuttack residents can call in this number to get help during shutdown

CMC has issued the helpline number 7077775555 to help out residents of Cuttack during the ongoing shut down

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: Keeping in view the 48 hour shut down imposed on four cities/towns of Odisha including Cuttack, a helpline number has been issued for Cuttack.

Here is the helpline number 7077775555 where residents of Cuttack can call to get help.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has issued the helpline number as everybody in the silver city has been asked to remain indoor for 48 hours in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

It is to be noted that after coronavirus positive cases were found in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Jajpur, these cities/ towns have been asked for shutdown to curb COVID 19 community speeding.

During the shutdown, only the most essential services will be available. Hence, keeping in view citizens’ urgency for different most urgent chores, the helpline number has been issued.

