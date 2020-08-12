Cuttack: As many as 85 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Wednesday, officials said.

Among the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, 24 cases have been reported from Jalua Sahi, Malgodown containment zones, while 13 cases have been detected from institutional quarantine centres, 27 from home quarantine and 21 local contact cases.

“Out of the 109 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 85 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area),” CMC tweeted.

With this, the active cases in the silver city now stand at 856