Coronavirus in Cuttack
Image Credit: CMC/Twitter

Cuttack reports 85 fresh Covid-19 cases, Now 856 active cases in city

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack:  As many as 85 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Wednesday, officials said.

Among the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, 24 cases have been reported from Jalua Sahi, Malgodown containment zones, while 13 cases have been detected from institutional quarantine centres, 27 from home quarantine and 21 local contact cases.

“Out of the 109 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 85 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area),” CMC tweeted.

With this, the active cases in the silver city now stand at 856

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar sees 187 new Covid-19 positives including 83 local contact cases

State

Auto-rickshaw driver attempts suicide after failing to repay loan in Odisha

State

Weekend shutdown in Khordha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati dists, Rkl city relaxed on I…

State

Odisha to celebrate 74th Independence Day without public participation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7