Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Sunday registered 16 fresh Covid-19 positive cases taking the total tally of positive cases in CMC area to 350.

According to a Twitter post, of the CMC, out of the total 16 new cases, 14 cases have been reported from the home quarantines while two cases are local contacts.

The details of fresh Covid-19 cases in CMC area are as follows.

Till now, CMC has reported 350 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 143 are active cases and 7 have succumbed to the disease. As many as 200 people have recovered from the coronavirus.