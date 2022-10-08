Cuttack: Registration for allotment of plot at Balijatra ground begins

Cuttack: The registration for allotment of plots at the Balijatra ground on the bank of River Mahanadi in Cuttack of Odisha has begun from today. It is to be noted that the famous Balijatra festival will commence on November 8; that is exactly one month away from today.

As per reports, an applicant is required to pay Rs 5,000 (Rupees Five thousand) towards registration of the plot at the Balijatra ground for allotment. After this registration process will be over the auction process will start.

It has been learnt that a total of 1,400 plots will be allotted to small, medium and large scale business houses to do trading during the famous Balijatra festival.

Some aspirant businessmen have complained that no priority is being given to old traders who have been opening outlets at Balijatra since long while a thick amount has been charged for registration for allotment. However, the district administration has said that complete transparency is being maintained in each process of the plot allotment. The administration has also assured that no small merchant will be discouraged.

The iconic Bali Jatra, the seven-day long festival, has been observed for over 1,000 years in the silver city Cuttack of Odisha simultaneously with Boita Bandana Utsav on the full moon day in the holy month of Kartika.

The festival reminds people of the rich maritime glory of Odisha. The traders of Odisha known as Sadhabas used to sail to Bali, Java, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Borneo etc. on this day in the distant past for trading.

The festival was not organised for the last two years due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.