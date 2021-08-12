Cuttack registers the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 67 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 67 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,697.

Cuttack reports the highest number of Covid deaths (18), followed by Khordha (11), Sambalpur(9), Jajpur (5), Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj (4 each), Subernapur, Dhenkanal (3 each), Balasore,Puri (2 each), Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi (1 each).

Here is the list of Covid deaths: 

