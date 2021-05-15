Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,805 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1414, followed by Sundargarh at 1209 and Cuttack at 1197.

New positives: 11, 805 (In quarantine: 6611, Local contacts: 5194)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 668

2. Balasore: 303

3. Bargarh: 421

4. Bhadrak: 300

5. Balangir: 358

6. Boudh: 246

7. Cuttack: 1197

8. Deogarh: 109

9. Dhenkanal: 280

10. Gajapati: 115

11. Ganjam: 331

12. Jagatsinghpur: 274

13. Jajpur: 392

14. Jharsuguda: 327

15. Kalahandi: 377

16. Kandhamal: 83

17. Kendrapada: 147

18. Keonjhar: 188

19. Khurda: 1414

20. Koraput: 196

21. Malkangiri: 94

22. Mayurbhanj: 374

23. Nawarangpur: 239

24. Nayagarh: 280

25. Nuapada: 307

26. Puri: 388

27. Rayagada: 137

28. Sambalpur: 553

29. Sonepur: 214

30. Sundargarh: 1209

Besides the state pool has 284 positive cases.