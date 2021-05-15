Cuttack Records Highest Covid-19 Positives Today
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11,805 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.
Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 1414, followed by Sundargarh at 1209 and Cuttack at 1197.
New positives: 11, 805 (In quarantine: 6611, Local contacts: 5194)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 668
2. Balasore: 303
3. Bargarh: 421
4. Bhadrak: 300
5. Balangir: 358
6. Boudh: 246
7. Cuttack: 1197
8. Deogarh: 109
9. Dhenkanal: 280
10. Gajapati: 115
11. Ganjam: 331
12. Jagatsinghpur: 274
13. Jajpur: 392
14. Jharsuguda: 327
15. Kalahandi: 377
16. Kandhamal: 83
17. Kendrapada: 147
18. Keonjhar: 188
19. Khurda: 1414
20. Koraput: 196
21. Malkangiri: 94
22. Mayurbhanj: 374
23. Nawarangpur: 239
24. Nayagarh: 280
25. Nuapada: 307
26. Puri: 388
27. Rayagada: 137
28. Sambalpur: 553
29. Sonepur: 214
30. Sundargarh: 1209
Besides the state pool has 284 positive cases.