Cuttack: Police arrests 3 persons for robbing gold, cash and other valuables

Cuttack: Choudwar Police has reportedly arrested three persons for looting gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from the house of a school watchman recently.

Earlier on November 13, one Bramhananda Nayak of Godibiria, who works as Watchman at Municipality High School under Choudwar police station limits of Cuttack district filed a case alleging that some unknown culprit committed theft from his house.

Nayak said that the miscreants looted the gold ornament, cash and other valuables from his house, on the premises of Municipality High School campus, while he along with his family members had gone to Cuttack by locking the house.

Acting on his complaint, the Choudwar police started an investigation into the matter. Subsequently, they received concrete information about the disposal of stolen materials as well as accused persons and conducted several raid to recover the same.

Due to sincere and strenuous efforts by the police team, total 3 accused persons and 4 JCL have been apprehended and the following gold ornaments and house hold articles and utensils have been recovered from them.

Further on interrogations their involvement in series of temple theft and burglary cases in Choudwar PS area have been established and they have also given recovery of the all stolen articles concerned to temple theft cases and house burglary cases. On verification of PS records it is found that, the following accused persons are involved in following cases.

Name and address of the accused persons apprehended:

Matu Tamudia (21) S/o-Manua Tamudia of Munda Sahi, Chudkhia, Babu Tamudia @ Kempa 19) S/o-Raju Tamudia of Chudakhia, Mundasahi, Pitabasa Sahoo(60) S/o-Lt.Bhima Sahoo of Jagannath Pada, Housing board, All are of PS-Choudwar Dist. Cuttack. 4. 4 (Four) JCL.

Article seized:-

Four nos. of Gold Chain.

One Gold Necklace.

Five nos. of gold ring.

Two Pair of gold ear rings.

One pair of Gold Sankha.

One Gold Locket.

One gold nose Pin.

One Silver Pot.

Some Brass utensils related to temple theft cases.

Some Aluminium items.

Cash of Rs.9, 390/- in different denominations.

C/A of the accused person’s Matu Tamudia and Babu Tamudia are as follows-

Choudwar PS Case No-397, Dtd.25.08.2022, U/S- 457/380 IPC

Choudwar PS Case No-549, Dtd.13.11.2022 U/S-457/380 IPC

Choudwar PS Case No-382, Dtd.16.08.2022 U/S-457/380 IPC

Choudwar PS Case No-490, Dtd.19.10.2022 U/S-457/380 IPC

C/A of the accused person Pitabasa Sahoo is as follows

Choudwar PS Case No-397, Dtd.25.08.2022, U/S- 457/380 IPC

Choudwar PS Case No-549, Dtd.13.11.2022, U/S-457/380 IPC

The involvements of accused persons in other cases are under verification.