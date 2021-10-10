Cuttack: Pipe burst creates 30-ft water fountain on main road near Badambadi

Cuttack: Yet another burst pipe caused around a 30-feet high water fountain on the main road in Cuttack’s Badambadi area this evening.

According to reports, the main water supply pipe burst due to some unknown reason causing heavy traffic problems in the area.

Hundreds of vehicles also were seen stranded on the road while a huge crowd gathered on the spot to witness the water spectacle.

Soon local engineers, workmen and police personnel reached the location to contain the damage.

It is to be noted here that this is the second such incident in less than a week. Earlier on October 6, same incident had taken place infront of the City College in Rajabagicha after the water pipe had burst causing water to overflow on the main road.

Meanwhile, locals condemned the incident and alleged that such incident took place twice within a week only because of the poor quality of the work. They also demanded action against the concerned officials.

“A sound like bomb blast was heard. Everyone who was nearby was scared. Suddenly we witnessed a 30-feet high water fountain for about 45 minutes,” said an eye-witness.