Cuttack: Padmashree awardee Kamala Pujari discharged from SCB hospital

Cuttack: Odisha’s Padmashree awardee Kamala Pujari has been discharged from Cuttack’s Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) hospital today as she showed signs of recovery in her health condition.

According to SCB Medical College & Hosptial Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Maharana, Pujari was discharged from the hospital as the reports of every test conducted on her turned out to be normal.

It is to be noted that, Pujari was moved to the SCB hospital for further treatment with a special ambulance from Jeypore on August 25.

A four-member doctors’ team including medicos from Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine and Nephrology departments was appointed for Pujari’s treatment.