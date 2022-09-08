Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance conducts raid on saw mill, furniture unit, seizes Rs 8.81 lakh

Cuttack: The Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance on Thursday conducted a joint forest raid at an illegal saw mill at Pradhanpada in Jagatpur in Cuttack and seized Rs.5,83,500.

As per reports, on receipt of reliable information regarding running of an illegal saw mill in Cuttack, a joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance. It was ascertained that the saw mill was running without any valid license.

During the raid, saw mill accessories along with timber worth Rs.5, 83,500 were detected and seized. Similarly, running of an illegal furniture unit at Uttarkula, PSKishannagar, Dist-Cuttack was detected. It was ascertained that the owner of furniture unit could not produce any valid license.

During the raid, timber and furniture unit accessories worth Rs.2,20,000 were detected and seized. The owner of the furniture unit Sanjay Kumar Ojha was arrested.

Further, at village Uttarkula 19.92 Cft. unclaimed valuable timber worth Rs.78,000 was also detected and seized. In total, seized produce comes to Rs.8,81,500.

In this connection, three forest cases vide OR case No.27D of 2022- 23 in Dalijoda Range for violation of Section-4 of Saw Mill Saw Pit Control Act, 1991, OR case No.10C of 2022-23 in Cuttack Range for violation of Rule-4 of OTT Rule1980 and UD case No.2C of 2022-23 in Cuttack Range have been registered respectively and are under investigation.