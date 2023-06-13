Cuttack: Odisha vigilance arrests Asst. Engineer in DA case

Cuttack: The Odisha vigilance has arrested the assistant engineer of the Sadar block of Cuttack district for possession of disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Bikash Chandra Bhuyan, an assistant engineer at Sadar Block of the district.

According to sources, simultaneous searches were conducted at his residence by Odisha Vigilance on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack. The searches were conducted by three teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 3DSPs, 4 Inspectors, and other staff.

During the search at his the following assets were unearthed in the name of Sri Bhuyan and his family members;

1) One double-storeyed well-furnished building over plot No.1116 of area 3200 sqft. at Soubhagya Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

2) Seven plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Details are under;

i) A piece of land vide Plot No 1116/6209, Khatian No.813/2275 area Ac 0.04 decimal, mouza Bermunda (Soubhagya Nagar), Bhubaneswar. ii) A piece of land vide plot No.1126/6190, Khatian No.813/2252 area Ac 0.03 decimals, mouza unit-19, Bermunda, Bhubaneswar.

iii) A piece of land vide Khatian No 230/852, Plot No.243/2520, area Ac 0.13 decimals, mouza Aiginia, Bhubaneswar.

iv) A piece of land vide Plot No.1983/5767, Khatian No.985/899, Area Ac 0.02 decimals, mouza Pratapnagari, Cuttack. v) A piece of land vide Plot No 1983/5767, Khatian No.985/899, area Ac 0.008 decimals, mouza Pratapnagari. vi) A piece of land vide Khata No 48, area Ac 1.020 decimals, mouza Cuttack Sadar.

vii) A piece of land vide Khata No 653/46, area Ac 1.040 decimals, mouza Saindha, Balisahi, Cuttack.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

3) Approx Rs.1 Crore spent on Engineering & Medical education of his son and daughter.

4) Bank deposits Rs.12.62 Lakhs.

5) Gold & Silver jewelry worth Rs.38 Lakhs.

6) Investment in Cryptocurrency worth Rs.1.23 Lakh

7) 1 four-wheeler (Duster) & 3 two-wheelers worth Rs.13.40 Lakhs.