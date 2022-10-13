Cuttack Municipal Corporation seals shopping mall, details here

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) sealed a popular shopping mall in Cuttack city for violating several norms.

It is noteworthy that, the Deputy Commissioner of CMC Ajaya Kumar Mohanty along with the enforcement squad with six members sealed the popular shopping mall in the CDA Sector 7 area of Cuttack.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation stated that the shopping mall did not have appropriate parking space and had not paid holding tax.

The CMC officials further stated that, the mall did not have requisite license for setting up the establishment in the concerned building.

It is noteworthy that, several norms were violated during the construction of the building added the enforcement officials.

