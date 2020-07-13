Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has opened its markets and malls today after 8 days of Covid-19 shutdown.

The public places in the city have been opened under covid-19 guidelines from 5 am in the morning till 6 pm in the evening. This has brought a much needed respite in the locals who stayed indoors for a week long period.

The shopping malls in the city can open while maintaining the guidelines issued by Cuttack administration.

Likewise, government offices will function under 50 percent staff. Similarly, hotels and restaurants will remain open and will be providing takeaway services to customers.

The shutdown was imposed by the authorities to check the growing Covid-19 cases in the city from 5th July till 8 July. However, there was an extension of the lockdown till July 12th to contain the situation.