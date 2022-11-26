Cuttack: Minor girl’s rapist sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment

Cuttack: The Cuttack Ad Hoc POCSO Court today awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to the man after finding him guilty of the rape of a minor girl that took place in Salepur area of Cuttack district in 2019.

The court sentenced rigorous imprisonment to Mantu Mallick, the accused, based on the information given by 12 eyewitnesses and 19 proofs. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, failing which he will have to spend another six months in jail.

As per a complaint filed by a minor girl at the Salepur Police station on May 19, 2019, Mantu, a resident of Balichandrapur village, repeatedly proposed to her expressing his love over the phone. Later, he kidnapped and raped her repeatedly by keeping her in the Balichandrapur area.

However, the minor girl managed to escape from the clutches of Mantu, who was married and had three daughters, and filed a case against him at Salepur Police station. Based on the complaint, cops initiated an investigation into the matter and forwarded him to the court after arresting him.

While conducting a hearing of the case today, the Ad Hoc POCSO Court, apart from sentencing the accused to the rigorous imprisonment and imposing fine on him, directed the concerned officials to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim immediately as per the law.

Public persecutor Biswajit Ray was managing the case on behalf of the State government.