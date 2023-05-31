Cuttack minor girl death at JICA Box drain project: 2 suspended, barricades to be erected,

Cuttack: Following the tragic death of a minor girl after falling into the box drain project of JICA in Cuttack of Odisha, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has taken a few steps today in this regard.

As per reports, CMC has issued directives to place information display board at all the work sites of the project. This work is to be completed by three days.

Besides, barricades are to be erected at all the project work sites within seven days. CMC is to take strong action if this work does not get implemented properly.

Besides, two Assistant Engineers have been suspended for dereliction in duty in this matter. They are Asst Engineers Sanjeeb Pradhan and Dillip Kumar Sahu.

Earlier, BJP had staged protest in front of the JICA office in Mahanadi Vihar area, Cuttack.

It is to be noted that a minor girl died after being trapped on a bridge of Cuttack JICA Box Drain Project work on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Kesharpur area in Cuttack.

According to sources, locals spotted the minor girl trapped on the bridge of Cuttack JICA Box Drain Project work. After a long time of tireless efforts, the local residents rescued the girl. They immediately rushed the injured to nearby hospital after rescuing her. Unfortunately, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.