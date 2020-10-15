Cuttack: The Chauliaganj police have arrested two persons over their alleged involvement in raping a minor girl in Cuttack.

The duo have been identified as Santosh Behera and Rakesh Rout.

The two were apprehended within 24 hours of reporting , informed Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 376 DA, 376(2)(n) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. “Investigation will be completed early for both accused to stand trial and justice done,” tweeted Sarangi.

According to sources, a minor girl from Tirtol area had been to Cuttack few days ago. When she was on her way back home and waiting for the bus at OMP chowk one Santosh Kumar Behera alias Tiki approached her and somehow convinced her that he would drop her at her home.

On such promise the accused brought the victim to Badambadi. As night approached and it was hard to get any public conveyance Santosh then convinced her to drop at her home and took her on his bike to a house owned by one Raka in Gatiroutpatna.

The girl was confined at that house for long 22 days and both Raka and Santosh allegedly raped her several times. They also recorded the video of the crime and threatened her that if she would reveal about it or try to escape from the scene, they would make the video viral on social media.

After getting information about it, Chauliaganj IIC reached the spot on October 12 night and rescued the girl. After recording the victim’s statement the District Welfare Officer instructed Cuttack Childline Convener to lodge an FIR in this connection in Chauliaganj Police station.