Cuttack: Man gets 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for raping minor girl

Cuttack: A man has been sentenced 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting and raping a minor girl from Nemalo police limits of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to sources, on December 20, 2021, the minor girl did not return from school till late in the evening. As she went missing, the family of the minor filed a report on the nearby police station. During investigation, the police rescued the victim from Mumbai after seven days of missing.

Reportedly, the convict identified as Gudu Nishad took her to Mumbai and raped her. The minor and convict came in contact through social media.

Following the conviction, the Cuttack POCSO Special Court sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a financial penalty of Rs 20 thousand. In case of failure of giving fine, the imprisonment will increased by one year.

The court has also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim. The court imposed punishment on the basis of Section 376 and POCSO Act. The judgement was passed after examining 34 documents containing evidence.