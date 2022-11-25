Cuttack Malgodam Murder Case: Sharp shooter arrested

Cuttack: After eight long years, the Commissionerate police special squad arrested sharp shooter in the murder of trader Mohammad Farook Tayab at Malgodam in 2014.

The absconding sharp shooter has been identified as Wasim. He has been absconding for the past 8 years and was staying outside the state.

The Commisionerate police will re-create the crime scene with the accused Wasim.

Farook, who was a wholesaler dealing with pulses at Malgodown here, was killed on November 12, 2014. Contract killers were hired to eliminate Farook, who was shot dead at his shop, as he refused to pay extortion money of Rs 30 lakh.

Earlier, the police have already arrested four persons in this connection. The number of arrests in this case have increased to 13.