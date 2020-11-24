cuttack loot case solved

Cuttack IIFL Loot Case Solved; Employee Detained Along With 3 Others

By WCE 2

Cuttack: The police has achieved a major breakthrough in the Cuttack IIFL loot case by arresting the accused and seizing their bikes and a huge amount of gold.

The information about the breakthrough was shared by the Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Sudhanshu Sarangi via a tweet.

The tweet reads as follows:

According to reports, four armed robbers entered the bank (IIFL) on November 19 and looted cash worth almost 12 crores and jewelry. The value of the jewelry is yet to be ascertained said the Commissionerate Police.

In the press briefing today, the Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack revealed that one of the employee of IIFL Lala Amrit Ray was the mastermind behind the loot.

None of the security cameras, alarms or other anti-burglar systems were working, even the security personnel were absent on the day of the loot, this is one of the shocking fact revealed by Sarangi.

