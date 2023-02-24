Cuttack: Gutka, Pan, Tobacco, alcohol prohibited in SCB Medical

Cuttack: Gutka, Pan, Tobacco, alcohol and other related substances have been strictly prohibited in the SCB Medical College and Hospital premise in Cuttack of Odisha. An office order was issued on Thursday from the Office of the Superintendent in this regard.

“Gutka, Pan, Tobacco, alcohol and other related substances are strictly prohibited in the campus henceforth, in order to ensure proper cleanliness of the hospital premises and encourage a good working environment in the hospital,” reads the office order.

Further, the Nursing Superintendent, Hospital Managers, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Steward and Assistant Stewards of this hospital have been directed to report the names of the staff who would be caught during duty hours in the influence of alcohol, using pan, gutka, tobacco and other related substances. Strong action shall be taken against the violators.

The above restricts have been put in pursuance of the decision of the General Body meeting on Swasthya Bikash Samiti held on 21st February and review meeting held on Thursday.