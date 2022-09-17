Cuttack gas tank explosion: Number of injured increases to 13, 3 admitted in ICU

Cuttack: In a recent update about the gas tank explosion incident in Padamal village, the number of people who have sustained injuries has increased from seven to 13. Along with that, seven people who were deemed critical have been transferred to Cuttack.

Out of the seven who were critical, three people whose conditions were rapidly deteriorating were admitted into the ICU.

The unfortunate incident took place yesterday in Padamal village under Kanpur Police station in Narsinghpur area of Cuttack district. The cylinder exploded in the house of Dandadhar Sahu. The reason of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Soon, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.

A per the reports yesterday, three were critical while four others had sustained injuries after the explosion. Two rooms were completely destroyed due to the explosion.

All the injured people were initially rushed to Kanpur hospital for treatment following the incident. As health condition of the critical injured persons deteriorated they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.