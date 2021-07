Cuttack: Football referee, former news editor of ‘The Samaj’ Shyamakanta Patnaik no more

Cuttack: Former football player and national level referee as well as noted sports journalist Shyamakanta Patnaik passed away at his house on the Town Hall road in Cuttack of Odisha on Saturday at the age of 83.

Patnaik has worked as a news editor for ‘The Samaj’ where he used to write on sports events. He is also said to be the first sports journalist of Odisha.

Many known persons and sports biggies have offered their condolences following demise of Patnaik.