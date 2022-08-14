Cuttack: Flood water enters Maa Bhattarika Temple

Cuttack: Constant heavy rainfall has caused a rise in the water level in Mahanadi river, which has resulted in entry of flood water inside Maa Bhattarika’s Temple at Narasinghpur, Cuttack district.

Due to heavy rainfall 34 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam have been opened, owing to which the water level in Mahanadi has risen significantly. This has cased the water to enter the Bhattarika Temple which is situated in Badamba block.

The ensure that the rituals remained unaffected the presiding deity will be relocated to a safer place atop the adjacent hill by the temple administration.

While all the steps of the temple have already been submerged, the water might reach the main compound very soon.