Cuttack: Flood water enters Maa Bhattarika Temple

By KalingaTV Bureau 101 0

Cuttack: Constant heavy rainfall has caused a rise in the water level in Mahanadi river, which has resulted in entry of flood water inside Maa Bhattarika’s Temple at Narasinghpur, Cuttack district.

Due to heavy rainfall 34 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam have been opened, owing to which the water level in Mahanadi has risen significantly. This has cased the water to enter the Bhattarika Temple which is situated in Badamba block.

The ensure that the rituals remained unaffected the presiding deity will be relocated to a safer place atop the adjacent hill by the temple administration.

While all the steps of the temple have already been submerged, the water might reach the main compound very soon.

Located close to Mahanadi banks, the temple often gets flooded during monsoon. There is a fear of the temple getting flooded more severely if more gates of the dam are opened.

 

You might also like
State

Warning Issued In Twin-Cities For Heavy Rainfall

State

Odisha: Collector cancels government holidays in Cuttack

State

Odisha: Low pressure intensifies into well marked low pressure, red warning to 7…

State

Hirakud Dam Opens 34 Sluice Gates To Release Floodwater

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.