Cuttack: Five mobile phones allegedly looted inside Mo Bus

Cuttack: As many as five mobile phones were allegedly looted from passengers inside the Mo Bus at Belview Chhakka in Cuttack today.

The looters allegedly looted the mobile phones from five persons including a young woman by taking the advantage of a huge rush on the city bus in view of the New Year’s Day.

The five victims including the young woman reportedly came to know about the mobile theft only when they searched for it and informed the helper and driver about it.

Miscreants looted the mobile phones from them when the city bus was on its way to Cuttack from Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

Later, the victim passengers filed complaints at the Lalbag Police Station over the alleged mobile loot. Based on their complaint, cops started an investigation into the matter.

This is not the first time that the Mo Bus passengers were looted. After repeated allegations of loot from the Mo Bus, the Twin City Commissionerate Police launched a special drive and arrested seven members of a looters’ gang on December 20 for their alleged involvement in looting Mo Bus passengers.

Apart from arresting the seven members of the gang namely, Nikunja Samantaray, Sekh Muna, SK Sultan, Halim Khan alias Rajesh, Prafulla Barik, Duryadhan Mohapatra alias Bhima and SK Firoj alias Bauli, police also recovered nine mobile phones and Rs 57,000 in cash from their possessions.