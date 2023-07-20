Cuttack: Family members of sanitary worker who died in open drain protest with body

Cuttack: Family members of the deceased sanitary worker, who died after falling into open drain yesterday, staged protest with the body on Thursday.

The family members of P. Narsinga, the deceased sanitary worker, staged protest by keeping his body in front of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) office alleging that they are yet to get any assistance even hours after the mishap.

Notably, Narsinga died yesterday after falling into an open drain near Barapathar of Cuttack’s Buxi Bazaar. This is the third such instance occurred under the jurisdiction of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in last three months.

Earlier, one Rahul, a resident of Rajasthan died after falling into an open drain at ward no 26 in Cuttack on July 16. Likewise, a minor girl succumbed while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital after she sustained grievous injuries when an iron bridge collapsed at Gamadia locality of Cuttack in May this year.