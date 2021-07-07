Cuttack: ECMO treatment at SCB Medical to commence by August 15

Cuttack: ECMO treatment will commence at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha by August 15, said PK Mohapatra, ACS of Health Department.

A total of 9 ECMO machines will be installed in SCB Medical. Out of the 9 machines, Odisha Government has procured 6 while rest three have come from CSR fund. All the nine machines would be installed at the department of CTVS, in SCB Medical, said Mohapatra.

The experts who will handle the machines will be trained at Medica Hospital in Kolkata. They have been selected and will get training in two phases of 10 days each. “We hope the training process will be completed by 31 July and the ECMO facility will be available in SCB by August 15,” Mohapatra added.