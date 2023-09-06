Cuttack: Durga puja preparations begin, ‘Mati Anukula’ ritual held

The Mangalabag Durga Puja Committee executed the ‘Mati Anukula’ ritual today.

Cuttack: Ahead of the Durga Puja, today the preparations for this massive celebration in the silver city of Odisha, Cuttack has commenced. The puja committees executed the ritual of ‘Mati Anukula’. Accordingly, holy soil was collected for idol construction.

On the auspicious occasion of ‘Janmashtami’ the preparation for Durga Puja took off in Cuttack.

The Mangalabag Durga Puja Committee executed the ‘Mati Anukula’ ritual today. As per the Vedic prescription, worship was done on the bank of River Mahanadi as per the traditions for the said ritual.

It has been learnt that even tomorrow many Puja Committees will execute the said ritual on the occasion of Nanda Utsav.

It is to be noted that the making of Durga idol begins only after the mati anukula ritual.

The members of the committees along with the locals thronged the river banks in the morning. They took bath in the river and collected the soil in pitcher following special puja.

