Cuttack Durga Puja 2020: Photos

Cuttack: Durga puja is the most awaited festival of the year for many people in Odisha as they visit different pandals to get a glimpse of the Goddess and take amusement of the street foods, besides witnessing the decoration. However, this year all these luring elements are missing in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Worship of Goddess Durga is going on at different pandals of the twin city but without devotees. Only a limited number of people have been allowed to stay at the pandal. Besides, restrictions have also been put in the height of the idols. In the meanwhile here are some images of Goddess Durga and other Gods and Goddess who are being worshiped in different pandals of Cuttack.