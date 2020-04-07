Cuttack District Collector Sets Example by Not Taking Leave After Father’s Death During COVID-19 Fight

Cuttack: At a time when the Odisha govt is leaving no stone un-turned to contain the ÇOVID-19 pandemic, Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini has set an example and decided not to take leave following the sad demise of his father here on Tuesday.

Damodar Chaini, father of Bhabani Shankar Chaini, passed away this morning. He was 98.

He was also an OAS officer and served the State Government in several key positions.

The Cuttack District Collector has set a high benchmark of probity during the crisis period in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the State, said State Government’s COVID-19 spokesperson Subrato Bagchi.

“Incomplete work is no work” was the mantra of his father quoted Bagchi as saying by the Collector, who preferred to discharge his official duties, for the larger interest of the people.