Cuttack decked up for Diwali, Kali puja with nearly 90 pandals this year

Cuttack: India is celebrating Kali Puja and the Festival of Lights Diwali today. Odisha is also all ready to celebrate the festivities after a two year gap due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The people of silver city of Odisha, Cuttack is more than ready for the Kali Puja and Diwali as the city has been decked up with lights and nearly 90 Puja pandals have been created this year.

The people are planning to celebrate Diwali in a grand way as they could not enjoy it as much during the past two years. Diwali will be celebrated full fledged in the evening.

The city of Cuttack is bustling with excitement for Kali Puja this year. In Cuttack, 90 Kali puja pandals have been created. Out of them, 25 is of silver and gold pandals. The Cuttack Commissionerate Police has made extensive preparations to maintain law and order during this period in the city. 50 platoon police force has been deployed in Cuttack city. As per sources, 6 additional DCPs and 300 police officers will be in charge of security.

We wish a very happy Diwali to all our readers.