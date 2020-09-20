Cuttack: The DCP of Cuttack district in Odisha has warned of strict action against the propagators of religious hate messages on social media platforms.

The DCP via a tweet on his official twitter handle informed that, “some miscreant groups and anti-social elements are mischievously posting hateful messages over social media affecting religious harmony.”

He added that a case has been registered vide Cantonment PS Case No. 110 Dt.19.09.2020 U/s 153(A)/292(A)/295(A)/505/120(B) IPC/ 67 IT Act. and is under investigation.

In another added tweet he said, “stringent legal action will be taken against this culprit and the miscreants who are liking and sharing this offensive postings.

The DCP further said that, “Citizens are requested to maintain social harmony and peace.”