Cuttack covid updates: 22 cases from Containment Zones among 206 positives reported in city today

Cuttack: As many as 206 residents of Cuttack city have been diagnosed with COVID 19 in the last 24 hours, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today.

The positive cases which have been reported detected today in the CMC area include 22 cases from from Containment Zones, 43 institutional quarantine case, 54 home quarantine cases. The rest 87 cases are local contacts.

