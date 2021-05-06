Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police in Cuttack of Odisha issued a phone (Helpline) number to which people can call to avail different urgent services during lockdown. One can get the permission for organising wedding by calling in this number, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

The helpline number that Commissionerate Police of Cuttack issued for the urgent services is — 6370701550. One can also contact on WhatsApp for the permission. The number is 8763068167. Residents of Cuttack can also contact in 100 and 112 to avail urgent services.

It is to be noted that lockdown has been enforced in Odisha from May 5 to May 19 in the wake of surge in Covid 19 cases in the State.