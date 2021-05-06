Cuttack Commissionerate Police issues Helpline number for urgent services: Details here

By WCE 5
cuttack commissionerate police helpline number in lockdown

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police in Cuttack of Odisha issued a phone (Helpline) number to which people can call to avail different urgent services during lockdown. One can get the permission for organising wedding by calling in this number, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

The helpline number that Commissionerate Police of Cuttack issued for the urgent services is  — 6370701550. One can also contact on WhatsApp for the permission. The number is 8763068167.  Residents of Cuttack can also contact in  100 and 112 to avail urgent services.

It is to be noted that lockdown has been enforced in Odisha from May 5 to May 19 in the wake of surge in Covid 19 cases in the State.

Also read: Bhubaneswar DCP issues phone numbers to be contacted for Wedding, Funeral events permission during lockdown: Details here
You might also like
State

Bahara Chandana Jatra of Lord Jagannath to be held in Puri amid Covid restrictions

State

Thunderstorm Warning Issued For 16 Districts Of Odisha

State

Odisha: Missing Minor Girl Found Dead In Cashew Forest, Murder Suspected

State

Tension In Odisha Village Over Cremation Of COVID Patient’s Body At Local…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.