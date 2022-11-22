Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani warns of fake WhatsApp account

Cuttack: Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani has warned everyone of a fake WhatsApp account and urged all not to respond to anyone who seeks favour by using his name.

A scamster has reportedly created a fake WhatsApp account in Bhabani Shankar Chayani’s name with the number 6397124644 and allegedly demanded money from several people.

After realising that someone is chatting from a fake WhatsApp Id opened in his name, the Collector urged everyone not to respond but rather block immediately if get any message from that Id/number.

It is to be noted here that a cyber-fraudster had created a fake WhatsApp account (769691815 was the number) in Bhabani Shankar Chayani’s name on June 26 this year and seeking monetary favour from different persons.