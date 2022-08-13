Cuttack: CMC Conducts Quality Check of paneer, cheese following adulteration complaint

Cuttack: The Health officials of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in Odisha have conducted quality check of paneer and cottage cheese following complaint of adulteration. There have been allegations of adulteration made in paneer and cottage cheese that are being brought to Cuttack from Niali and Adaspur area.

As per reports, over 100 quintals of these dairy products are brought in to Cuttack every day. According to the allegations made, the quality of these products is very poor and adulterated.

After receiving the complaint, the CMC Health Department has started checking the quality of these products at the business area in Link Road.

As per the CMC health officials, the results on the samples sent for testing are awaited. Action will be taken in accordance to the results in the report.

On the other hand, the businesses who supply these paneer and cottage cheese have said that there has been no adulteration made to their products.