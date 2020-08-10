Cuttack city sees fresh 53 Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 1721
Cuttack: As many as 53 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha, pushing to the tally of positive cases in the city to 1721, Officials said on Monday.
Among the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 19 cases have been reported from Malgodown Containment zone , while six cases detected from institutional quarantine, 18 cases from home quarantine and 10 local contact cases.
With this, the active cases in the city now stand at 799.
#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)
Out of the 72 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 53 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).
Another 98 recoveries (9th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors and healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/bKWuRZUYIe
— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 10, 2020