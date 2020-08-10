Cuttack: As many as 53 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha, pushing to the tally of positive cases in the city to 1721, Officials said on Monday.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 19 cases have been reported from Malgodown Containment zone , while six cases detected from institutional quarantine, 18 cases from home quarantine and 10 local contact cases.

With this, the active cases in the city now stand at 799.