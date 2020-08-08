Cuttack: As many as 76 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 1546, officials said on Saturday.

“Out of the 98 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 76 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area), ” CMC tweeted today.

Among the fresh Covid cases in the city, as many as 46 cases have been detected from Malgodown Behera Sahi Containment Zone, while seven cases each are reported from institutional quarantine and home quarantine, and 16 are local contact cases.

Besides, as many as 70 Covid-19 patients of the CMC area have been recovered recently, officials added.

The active cases in the silver city of Odisha now stand at 773.