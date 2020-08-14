Cuttack coronavirus
CMC has ramped up COVID19 testing using Rapid antigen-based tests in various parts in Cuttack

Cuttack city sees 63 fresh Covid-19 cases, Tally crosses 2000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 63 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours taking the covid tally in the city to 2057, officials said on Friday.

Among the fresh cases in the city, as many as 19 cases have been detected from institutional quarantine, while 11 cases are reported from home quarantine, 20 positive cases are local contact cases and 13  from containment zone.

With this, the city has now 853 active COVID cases.

“Out of the 101 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 63 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 58 recoveries (13thAugust data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” CMC tweeted.

