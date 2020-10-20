Cuttack: As many as 54 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack city of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases in the city, 20 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while nine cases have been detected from home quarantine and 25 are local contact cases.

To date, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city has reached to 14,220 including 873 active cases.

“Out of the 111 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 54 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area), “the civic body tweeted.