Cuttack: As many as 37 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the CMC on Friday.

Of the fresh 57 Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 11 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while six cases have been detected from home quarantine and 20 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city has increased to 14,775, out of which 13,895 Covid patients have been cured, while 68 persons succumbed to the virus.

The civic body said, the active cases in the city currently stand at 812. It also said that the active cases of Cuttack city has been gradually decreasing since last few days.

“Another 52 recoveries (29th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted this evening.