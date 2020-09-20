Cuttack Covid cases
Active surveillance activity continues unabated in Cuttack city, says CMC

Cuttack city sees 335 new Covid-19 positives, Active cases stand at 2406

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack:  As many as 335 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours , officials said on  Sunday.

The fresh positive cases in the city include 93 cases from institutional quarantine and 113 from home quarantine and 129 from  local contact cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city has reached 9,655, out of which 2,406 are active cases.

Another 271 recoveries (19 September data) have been reported recently, the CMC tweeted.

 

