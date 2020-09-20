Cuttack: As many as 335 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours , officials said on Sunday.

The fresh positive cases in the city include 93 cases from institutional quarantine and 113 from home quarantine and 129 from local contact cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city has reached 9,655, out of which 2,406 are active cases.

Another 271 recoveries (19 September data) have been reported recently, the CMC tweeted.