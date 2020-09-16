Cuttack covid 19 cases

Cuttack city sees 248 new Covid-19 cases including 149 local contact cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack:  As many as 248 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Monday, informed the civic body on Wednesday.

The fresh positive cases in the  city include 32 from institutional quarantine, 67 from home quarantine and 149 from local contact cases, according to the CMC.

With the 248 fresh Covid-19 cases in Cuttack, the tally in the city has reached to 8,463 including 2,172 active cases.

Related News

Do you know you can read deleted WhatsApp messages? Here’s…

Odisha CM unhappy over Covid-19 enforcement activities in…

7th Pay Commission: Important information for all the…

America’s Got Talent Season 15: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India…

“Out of the 374 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 248 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area), ” the civic body tweeted.

You might also like
State

Do you know you can read deleted WhatsApp messages? Here’s how

State

Odisha CM unhappy over Covid-19 enforcement activities in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

State

7th Pay Commission: Important information for all the central employees and…

State

America’s Got Talent Season 15: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India leaves everyone awestruck…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7