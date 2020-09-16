Cuttack: As many as 248 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Monday, informed the civic body on Wednesday.

The fresh positive cases in the city include 32 from institutional quarantine, 67 from home quarantine and 149 from local contact cases, according to the CMC.

With the 248 fresh Covid-19 cases in Cuttack, the tally in the city has reached to 8,463 including 2,172 active cases.

“Out of the 374 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 248 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area), ” the civic body tweeted.