Cuttack: As many as 159 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of Coronavirus cases in the city to 13,180, the CMC said in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Of the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 30 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 44 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 85 are local contact cases, according to the latest update made by the CMC.

The active cases in the city stands at 1,379, said the civic body.

“Another 250 recoveries (7 October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.