Cuttack city sees 145 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack city sees 145 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Cuttack : As many as 145 more Covid positives have been reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha over the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh Covid positives in the city, 28 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 48 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 69 positives are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of Covid positive cases in the city have increased to 11,798 including 2624 active cases.

“Another 222 recoveries (28 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” CMC tweeted.