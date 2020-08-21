Covid Cases In Odisha

Cuttack City reports fresh 149 COVID cases including 71 local contacts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 149 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in the last 24 hours.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, 71 are local contact cases while 35 cases have been reported from the institutional quarantine centre. The rest 43 cases have been detected  from home quarantines.

With today’s development, the tally of positive cases in the city have reached to 297 including 1179 active cases.

Here are the details:   

 

