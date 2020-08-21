Cuttack: As many as 149 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in the last 24 hours.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, 71 are local contact cases while 35 cases have been reported from the institutional quarantine centre. The rest 43 cases have been detected from home quarantines.

With today’s development, the tally of positive cases in the city have reached to 297 including 1179 active cases.

Here are the details: