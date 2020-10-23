Cuttack: As many as 74 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Out of the new 67 Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 14 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 19 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 41 are local contact cases.

The total Covid-19 cases of the city has reached to 14,424 including the 875 active cases.

“Another 63 recoveries (22nd October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.